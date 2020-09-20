Sushant's sister praises SSR's wax statue's sculptor

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti, a sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was touched to see a sculptor carving a statue of her late brother in wax.

Shweta took to the social media to express her gratitude, saying she felt “as if bhai came alive”.

While many fans have been signing online petitions for putting a wax statue in Madame Tussauds, Asansol-based veteran sculptor Susanta Ray is attracting headlines after crafting a wax statue of Sushant.

Shweta also saw his work and was touched. She shared his work with a heartwarming caption on the social media.

“Felt as if Bhai came Alive! Thank You,” she wrote while sharing a video.

In another tweet, she shared a painting made by another artist and wrote: “This is brilliant.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested in a drugs case related to the death. The death case and related matter are under investigation by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Enforcement Directorate.

