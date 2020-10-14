Sushant's sister shares inspiring throwback video of actor

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) On the four month death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an old video of the actor and called him an inspiration.

She posted the video on Instagram and Twitter. In the clip, Sushant is seen training hard. He jogs, cycles, works out and performs other physical activities. The video also features Sushant’s voiceover.

“A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant,” Shweta wrote, while sharing the video.

Earlier this week, Shweta urged all his fans to take part in a new campaign.

“This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love,” she wrote.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

–IANS

sug/vnc