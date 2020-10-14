Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts

By Glamsham Editorial
Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts
Shweta Singh Kirti
Advtg.

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday. The day incidentally marks four months that Sushant died.

Last night, Shweta had posted a video of Sushant training hard. He jogs, cycles, works out and performs other physical activities. The video also features Sushant’s voiceover.

“A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant,” Shweta had written as caption with the video.

Advtg.

The deletion of the accounts has left Sushant’s fans confused. Many social media users even took to Twitter to share screenshots of the same.

“Is everything alright with

@shwetasinghkirt??

Advtg.

Her account suspended or deactivated?,” a user tweeted.

It is not known yet why Shweta has deleted her accounts. However, she is still on Facebook.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.  –ians/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNamrata Shirodkar expresses concern over Hyderabad rains
Next articleChris Hemsworth, Kriti Kharbanda unite for wellbeing

Related Articles

News

Film trade guarded as halls resort to re-releasing old films on Oct 15

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Cinemas are scheduled to open on October 15 in many states of India, but Bollywood has reacted to...
Read more
News

Is Sushant’s death being monetised with ‘Kedarnath’ re-release?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath is all set to re-release on big screen once cinemas reopen on October 15, but a...
Read more
News

Shweta Singh Kirti shares inspiring throwback video of actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the four month death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an old video of the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts 1

Masks, online tickets, no popcorn in reopening Delhi cinemas

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A day ahead of the re-opening of cinema halls in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met their...
Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts 2

Film trade guarded as halls resort to re-releasing old films on...

Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts 3

Dhawan becomes most half-century scoring Indian in IPL history

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Dhawan, Shreyas half-centuries take DC to 161/7

Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts 2

Anupam Kher terms working in Covid era a 'humbling experience'

Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts 2

Madhurima Tuli explores her artistic side

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks