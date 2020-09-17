Home Bollywood News

Shweta Singh Kirti to go off social media!

By Glamsham Editorial
Shweta Singh Kirti with Late brother Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from her wedding celebrations. The picture has Sushant and Shweta posing for the camera.

She captioned it, “How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes…

“I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain.”

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will be off social media for 10 to immerse herself in deep meditation and prayers, and heal herself from the loss she has suffered.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate. –IANS/dc/vnc

