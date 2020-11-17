Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti has thanked people for keeping her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, alive in their prayers while celebrating Diwali.

Shweta took to social media to share a video of how fans paid tribute to Sushant on the occasion of the festival.

“Yeh Diwali Sushant wali… definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you,” Shweta wrote while sharing the video.

Advtg.

The over two minute video showed rangoli designs dedicated to Sushant, people putting candles in front of his photo, a rangoli that depicts the late actor and Disha Salian, who died a week before him in June.

Last week, Shweta had urged people to celebrate Diwali as Sushant would, by sharing love and by kindling hope in the hearts of many.

“This Diwali…. Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR,” Shweta had written on social media, along with an image of Sushant dressed in traditional attire.

Advtg.

The image read: “This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’s way. Sushant loved to bring happiness in everyone’s life. Let us do some good work on this Diwali as Sushant did. Buy candles/diyas from local small retailers/poor/needy people so that they too can celebrate this festival. Try to distribute sweets to those who cannot afford. Keep humanity alive and help the needy.”

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

The late actor’s California-based sister keeps posting about her brother and sharing throwback videos.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRyan Reynolds reveals the ‘favorite person’ he loves to hang out with
Next articleRebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey

Related Articles

News

Amit Sadh: If we are not affected by SSR's death, we are not human beings

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Amit Sadh feels it is inhuman not to be affected by the sudden death of a shining star...
Read more
News

SSR's five-month death anniversary: Niece Mallika remembers actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) It is five months that Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, and his niece Mallika Singh posted a picture on...
Read more
News

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's troubles mounted as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled him for nearly 7 hours even as...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts' 1

Shehnaaz Gill talks of perfection in new post on social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In...
Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts' 2

Aishwarya shares pics from daughter Aaradhya's birthday

Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts' 3

Kareena-Saif's family time in the Dharamshala hills

Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts' 2

Sunny Leone glad to spend time with family

Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts' 5

Aparshakti Khurana happy to work on birthday

Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts' 2

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks