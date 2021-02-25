ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sushmita Sen confirms 'Aarya' season 2

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday confirmed a second season of her web series Aarya, which marked her digital debut last year.

“She sees a storm coming…in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2. Your wish is our command. I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sushmita made her comeback on screen with the Ram Madhvani web series. The series was a hit and fans have been waiting for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series marked Sushmita’s return to the screen five years after her last release, the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak. In Bollywood, her last release was Anees Bazmee’s 2010 multistarrer, No Problem.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSucheta Khanna: OTT rise won't affect viewership of TV comedy shows
Next articleYami Gautam starts shooting for 'Dasvi'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bollywood storytellers reload the surrogacy story

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With a growing demand for fresh stories, storytellers have started exploring topics like surrogacy to bring fresh perspectives to the screen
Read more
News

Is 40 the new 20 for these Indian female actors?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A significant sign that the Indian film industry is evolving is the fact that storytellers are coming up with scripts that have 40plus actresses as leading ladies
Read more
News

Sushmita Sen puts on her 'thinking pout'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of a pensive moment from a day out at the sea....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Yami Gautam starts shooting for 'Dasvi'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam began shooting for her upcoming film Dasvi on Thursday in Agra. Her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan...

Sucheta Khanna: OTT rise won't affect viewership of TV comedy shows

Charlize Theron: I think back how I made myself smaller in...

Charu Asopa to join 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae' cast

Babil to father Irrfan: In my dreams, I have no knowledge...

Ranvir Shorey tests Covid negative, thanks netizens for prayers

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021