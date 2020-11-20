Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45

By Glamsham Editorial
Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Friday shared a workout video on Instagram to assert that she is a proud 45.

The actress had celebrated turning 45 on Thursday, and in the video she can be seen working out to increase her core strength. The actress balances with her head downwards and her feet up in the air.

“I AM a proud 45! #birthdaytradition #corestrength #corebeliefs #holdingpower #unshakeable.

Advtg.

“You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 & a half decades and counting… reminding me often, HOW big a blessing life is & just how endless are its potential!! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love & kindness enriches my life & empowers me to be a better person!! Keep spreading the goodness…me & this world needs people like you!!! #salute #respect #love #gratitude #yourstruly #duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!” the actress captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her debut as an actress with the short film, Suttabaazi. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during lockdown.

The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNamit Das: Pandemic has been the worst nightmare of artistes
Next articleWhy Kapil Dev was initially against the idea of making '83'

Related Articles

News

Namit Das: Pandemic has been the worst nightmare of artistes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Namit Das says mental health for men, especially in the South Asian region, should not be ignored."Mental health for...
Read more
News

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee set for debut in short film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Renee Sen, daughter of actress Sushmita Sen, will make her debut as an actress with the short film, Suttabaazi.Directed by...
Read more
News

Sridevi will always be my favourite muse: Manish Malhotra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has worked with several actresses in his career spanning over 30 years, from Rekha to...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45 2

TV actor Rahil Azam on wearing 'police ki vardi' in the...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Rahil Azam has joined the cast of Maddam Sir, and he is extremely happy to wear the police uniform...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Workload of Indian cricketers not an issue in Australia: Laxman

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45 3

Preity recalls shooting for 'Soldier' in freezing cold

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45 4

Why Kapil Dev was initially against the idea of making '83'

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45 5

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45 3

Namit Das: Pandemic has been the worst nightmare of artistes

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks