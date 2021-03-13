ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sushmita Sen posts an image of 'fierce Aarya'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen kicked off hype for the much-awaited second season of her web series “Aarya”, with a strong Instagram post on Friday.

“Keep all your battles outside these gates, for if you try to bring them in…it’s WAR” #Aarya #season2 #manningthegates #jaipur. A fierce Aarya captured by the incredibly talented @schezwanfranky ???? #thefrankseries @madnesspictureco I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga,” she write alongside an image of herself.

The actress reprises the titular role of Arya Sareen in the gangster series, which will also star Ankur Bhatia.

Sushmita is currently shooting in Jaipur for the second part of the series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Last year, the first season of the show marked her return to showbiz after five years, since she appeared on screen. Her last-released film before “Arya” was the Bengali arthouse film “Nirbaak”.

–IANS

ym/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

