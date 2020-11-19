Advtg.
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee set for debut in short film

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Renee Sen, daughter of actress Sushmita Sen, will make her debut as an actress with the short film, Suttabaazi.

Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during lockdown. The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday, which happened to be Sushmita’s birthday.

“My mother has always taught me the importance of merit, hard work and joy of doing things your way. Yes, ‘Suttabaazi’ might not be a conventional choice but I always dreamt of starting out on my own with something different,” Renee said.

“It’s such a fun and relatable film, and moreover a beautiful story. I am really excited to launch it on my mother’s birthday which makes it all the more special,” she added.

Talking about the film, Kabeer said: “This project belongs to the cast and crew behind this film, who have worked relentlessly over the past month to put it together.”

The film will release in December.

–IANS

sug/vnc

