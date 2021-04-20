'Swabhimaan' to return after 25 years

Adv.

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The popular TV show, “Swabhimaan”, which aired on Doordarshan in the nineties, will return a pay TV channel.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the serial featured Kitu Gidwani as the protagonist Svetlana, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy, Anju Mahendru, Ashutosh Rana, Achint Kaur, Tanaaz Currim, Rajeev Paul, and Deepak Parashar among others.

“The audience have seen and appreciated me in several roles and characters over the years but every actor has a special show and character in his lifetime that changes his life forever and for me that was the character of Rishabh Malhotra in the show ‘Swabhimaan’,” said Rohit Roy.

The show will exclusively air on Tata Sky Seniors, April 19 onwards.

