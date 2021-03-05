ADVERTISEMENT
Swara Bhasker begins shooting for ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’

Swara Bhasker started shooting for her upcoming film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'. She shared stills from the first day of shoot

By Glamsham Bureau
Lucknow, March 5: Actress Swara Bhasker on Friday started shooting for her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in Lucknow. She shared stills from the first day of shoot.

“SO happy to be working with @vinodbachchan Sir again after 11 years of shooting #TanuWedsManu. Co-incidentally in the same city! Started shooting for #JahaanChaarYaar in Lucknow today. Directed by @kamalpandey723 Presented by @soundrya.production,” she wrote, tagging producer Vinod Bachchan.

“Here’s a glimpse from the first day of the shoot. Can’t wait for @shikhatalsania @mehervij786 @poojachopraofficial to join @jahaanchaaryaar shoot!” Swara added.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar is a tale of friendship challenged by engaging twists and turns. The film features actresses Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra alongside Swara.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the story of four friends trapped in monotony. With grown-up children and distant husbands, their middle class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. A major chunk of the film will also be shot in Goa.

The film marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Kamal Pandey, who has previously penned films such as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird and Shakthi : The Power.

