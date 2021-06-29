Adv.
Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta's 'Sheer Qorma' wins at Connecticut LGBT Film Festival

By Glamsham Bureau
Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta's 'Sheer Qorma' wins at Connecticut LGBT Film Festival
Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta in 'Sheer Qorma'
“Sheer Qorma”, starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, has won the Best Short Film Audience Award at the recent 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival. The film’s director Faraz Arif Ansari shared the news on Tuesday.

“WE WON!!! 🏆🏆🏆 #SheerQorma wins the BEST SHORT FILM, Audience Award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival @outfilmct 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 Out of a total 83 short films in competition from all over the world, @sheerqorma.thefilm received the highest audience score 🌈✨🧿 Huge thank you to Shane Engstrom, Festival Co-Director @meinct, the entire team at #OutFilmCT & all the audiences that voted for our film! If you are reading this, please accept our deepest gratitude — THANK YOU! 🌸,” Ansari wrote.

Swara retweeted the news from producer Marijke deSouza’s Tweet and wrote: Amazing! Congrats to us all! Kudos to you and Faraz for making this film possible.”

