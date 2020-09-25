Home Bollywood News

Swara Bhasker shoots in Delhi following Covid guidelines

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Swara Bhasker resumed work in the Capital amid the pandemic and she says getting back in front of the camera always feels good.

Swara shot for a magazine cover in Delhi following Covid guidelines and restrictions. The entire crew, along with Swara, wore masks, gloves and maintained social distancing on set. The actress only took off her mask during the shoot.

“The experience was wonderful. Getting back in front of the camera always feels good and I was missing it so much. It went on for 7 hours. I was shooting for two days back to back,” she said.

The actress added: “There were not more than 12 people at a time. My personal staff included 3 people.”

Is there any pressure on her to return to Mumbai for work? “There is no pressure. I want to get back to work as soon as possible. Having said that, I also don’t want the COVID 19 virus to spread during any of the shootings. So, precaution is always better and that is what I am following,” she said.

On the work front, Swara will be seen in LGBTQ+ drama “Sheer Qorma”, besides “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag”, where she plays the character of a stand-up comic.

–IANS

dc/vnc

