Swara Bhasker slams Kangana Ranaut: Sickening, Shameful

By Glamsham Editorial
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker on Wednesday called out Kangana Ranaut for her caustic comments against veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.

On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan has spoken of people trying to tarnish the image of the film industry. Although she did not name Kangana, her reference was clear considering the latter has been badmouthing the film industry for a while now, calling it “gutter” and claiming that 99 per cent of Bollywood takes drugs. In response, Kangana had slammed Bachchan, saying: “Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Kangana said.

Swara on Wednesday asked Kangana to respect elders.

“Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Bas karo please. Apne zehen ki zindagi khud tak seemit rakhi, gali deni hai toh mujhe do. Main tumhari bakwaso khushi khushi khushi sunungi aur yeh keechad kushti ladungi tumjare sath. Bado ki izzat bhartiya sanskriti ka pehla sabak hai aur tum toh kathit rashtrawadi ho (Enough, please. If you want to abuse, then abuse me. I will happily listen to you and wrestle you in the dirt. Respecting elders is the first lesson of Indian culture, and you claim to be a nationalist),” Swara tweeted. –IANS/sim/vnc

