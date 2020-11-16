Taapsee gives 'Rashmi Rocket' twist to her life

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has a great sense of humour. She gave a hilarious Rashmi Rocket twist to her life, noting how she runs from one location to another.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen running hurriedly dressed in athleisure.

“Running from one location to another. Pune ->Lonavala -> Mumbai #RashmiRocket,” she wrote alongside the image.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Taapsee recently shared that the upcoming sports drama will be one of many firsts for her. She posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen on a racing track, all set to run.

“Get set…..#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts!” she has written alongside the image.

–IANS

