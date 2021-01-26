ADVERTISEMENT
Taapsee Pannu gets nostalgic as she draws the curtains on ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Taapsee Pannu gets nostalgic; recalls the hectic and eventful shooting stint for the film.

By Glamsham Editorial
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. On Tuesday, she posted a nostalgic note recalling the hectic and eventful shooting stint for the film.

“Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round,” she continued.

“For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound! #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket,” concluded Taapsee.

In the Akarsh Khurana directorial, she will be seen as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who faces struggles during her journey of becoming an athlete.  –ians/nn/vnc

