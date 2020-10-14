Advtg.
Bollywood News

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday expressed excitement at the news that their film Thappad was ready to re-release on big screen once the cinemas open on October 15.

As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them.

“Welcome back to theatres #Thappad,” tweeted the film’s lead actress Taapsee Pannu from her verified account on Wednesday.

Advtg.

Taapsee’s tweet came in reaction to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which reads: “As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced…

#Tanhaji

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

Advtg.

#Malang

#Kedarnath

#Thappad

Advtg.

More films will be scheduled in coming days.”

Director Anubhav Sinha also expressed his excitement with a tweet from his verified account. He wrote: “So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!!”

Along with the above-mentioned films, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer “War” will also be re-releasing in theatres.  –ians/abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIs Sushant’s death being monetised with ‘Kedarnath’ re-release?
Next articleBigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood

Related Articles

News

Taapsee Pannu indulges in viral ‘biggini shoot’ song

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe, indulged in some viral meme fun while holidaying in...
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff reveals his biggest competitor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has revealed his biggest competitor on his latest social media post. Tiger took to...
Read more
News

Jagjit Singh’s 9th death anniversary: Film & music fraternity pay tribute

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Members of the film and music fraternity paid tribute to ghazal legend Jagjit Singh on Saturday, on the occasion of his ninth...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Thappad' re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice! 1

Natarajan, Saini make waves in IPL but need to learn more

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has seen quite a few young India pace bowlers performing...
'Thappad' re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice! 2

Kamran Akmal becomes world's first w-k to effect 100 T20 stumpings...

'Thappad' re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice! 3

Misbah steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their...

'Thappad' re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice! 4

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks