Taapsee Pannu: Back to business

By Glamsham Bureau
Taapsee Pannu Back to business | pic courtesy: instagram
Taapsee Pannu is back being her quirky self she promotes her upcoming film “Haseen Dillruba”. On Friday, she took to social media to share a picture posing with a rose stem in her mouth, setting the tone that things are back to business for her.

“Back to business ! Let’s do this ! #HaseenDilruba 2nd July 2021 on @netflix_in #PromotionReady #Rose #DineshPandit #ipadpro2021 #ipadpro,” she wrote alongside the image.

In the image, the actress, who has returned from a vacation in Russia, is dressed in a red top and she sits with an iPad, a thick book and a flower vase with red roses.

Taapsee plays the lead in Vinil Mathew’s “Haseen Dillruba”, a crime drama that also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film drops digitally on July 2.

