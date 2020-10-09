Advtg.
Taapsee Pannu 'disappointed' for not getting to watch 'Laxmmi Bomb' in theatres

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu on Friday tweeted to express disappointment that she will not be able to watch the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb in the theatres.

Taapsee’s reaction came shortly after Akshay Kumar posted the trailer of the upcoming horror comedy on his verified Twitter account. The film is set for a Diwali release on an OTT platform.

Reacting to the trailer, Taapsee tweeted: “You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres!”

Meanwhile, even as theatre owners gear up to reopen theatres on October 15, a host of films were announced on Friday for OTT release, including Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer “Coolie No. 1”, Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Chhalaang”, and “Durgavati” featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

–IANS

abh/vnc

