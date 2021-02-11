ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu enjoys her last off-day of ‘Looop Lapeta’ shoot

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a still from Goa where she is currently filming her forthcoming flick Looop Lapeta

By Glamsham Editorial
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a still from Goa where she is currently filming her forthcoming flick Looop Lapeta.

In the photo, the actress can be seen seated in a shack on a beach, with the setting sun forming the backdrop. Taapsee informed that she is enjoying her last off-day of the final schedule of the film’s shoot.

“Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like… The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression n pose is on point @atulkasbekar. #LooopLapeta,” Taapsee captioned the photo on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, by way of late Anant Balani’s Ek Din 24 Ghante, starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has also started training for her next film Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.  –ians/abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCourt dismisses Rajasthan Govt’s plea against Salman Khan
Next articleKaran Singh Grover back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: Girls seem to be in love with Asad
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Though India skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed prior to the first Test that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman...
Read more
Sports

After Pant onslaught, I wasn't sure if I wanted to play again: Leach

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Visiting England spinner Jack Leach said that he felt like he never wanted to play cricket again when India's...
Read more
Sports

USA's cricket training camp, selection matches postponed (Lead)

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 12 (IANS) USA Cricket (USAC) on Friday said that it has postponed its planned training camp and series of selection matches...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021