Taapsee Pannu explains why her film Shabaash Mithu 'needs to be made'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday took to Twitter emphasising on why her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu needs to be made.

Taapsee reacted to a news piece on Twitter stating the film, based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The piece describes Mithali as “former team India cricketer”.

Reacting to the tweet, the actress wrote: “You do realise she is still the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team that’s going for the upcoming World Cup. Exactly the reason why this film NEEDS TO BE MADE ! ‘Former’!!! #ShabaashMithu.”

Taapsee is currently undergoing cricket training for her role in the Mithali Raj biopic. The actress, who recently finished filming Rashmi Rocket, is currently shooting for her other upcoming film Looop Lapeta. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer.

–IANS

abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

