Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu expresses her love for bikes

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Taaapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram that captures her riding a motorcycle. She claims the photo was taken right before she was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding the vehicle.

“Just before I was fined for no helmet,” she wrote as caption, with the tags #BikeLove, #RashmiRocket, and #ShootThrills.

Rashmi Rocket is Taapsee’s upcoming film, which casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Previous articleWith Pat Cummins's tips, pace sensation Nagarkoti wiser post-IPL
