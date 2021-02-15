Taapsee Pannu wonders if she is worth so much love she got

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says she received a lot of love on the sets of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, and she wondered if she was worth all of it at all. Taapsee made her confession with an Instagram picture she posted of the film on Monday.

“One of those films where you get so so soooo much of love on set from all the departments that you actually have to pause n think if you were worth it all. Honestly I am not very sure I was. You guys have spoilt me a little I think. What a team!” Taapsee wrote alongside the image.

She added: “I am gonna miss all the love coming my way from all directions. Cheers to a rocking team and we shall make sure ppl RUN to the theatres for this one. #SaviForever #LooopLapeta.”

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, as Anant Balani’s Ek Din 24 Ghante starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has also started training for her next film Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj. –ians/dc/vnc