Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious post about an emoji

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has posted a new picture but it is the caption that catches the attention.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen lying on the ground with one hand covering her face and the other almost blocking the view of the camera lens.

“If “Nahiiiiiiiiiiii” had an emoji face! #RashmiRocket,” Taapsee captioned the image, which currently has 236K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actress has started shooting for her upcoming film “Rashmi Rocket”, which casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete.

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

Apart from “Rashmi Rocket”, Taapsee has “Shabaash Mithu” and “Haseen Dillruba” coming up.

–IANS

dc/rs/

