Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu introduces ‘Savi’ in ‘Looop Lapeta’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shared her character 'Savi' look in the upcoming film 'Looop Lapeta'

By Glamsham Editorial
Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi in Looop Lapeta
Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi in Looop Lapeta (picture credit: instagram)
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared her look in the upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Taapsee plays a character called Savi in the film. 

The actress shared her first look in the film on Instagram and Twitter. In the photo, she is seated on a toilet seat holding a paper strip, dressed in a simple green T-shirt, denim shorts and matching sneakers. The washroom looks old and unclean. 

“Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time

aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai ‘How did I end up here?’ main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the s*t pot, but the s*t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride, #LooopLapeta,” wrote the actress. 

Taapsee is currently in Goa completing the last leg of the film’s shoot. She has been paired opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin for the first time. 

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film, Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. The concept has already been Bollywoodised way back in 2003, by the late Anant Balani as Ek Din 24 Ghante, starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Looop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia and slated to release later this year. 

Meanwhile, Taapsee recently completed shooting for Rashmi Rocket. The film narrates the story of a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu plays Taapsee’s husband in the sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana.  –ians/abh/vnc

