ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu posts 'pitch set' picture of 'Shabaash Mithu'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture from the set of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.  

In the image, Taapsee stands at a cricket pitch donning cricket gloves and a helmet. She captioned the picture as: “Smile on Spirits high Pitch set #ShabaashMithu.”

Within minutes of the actress posting the picture, fans started commenting about how they are waiting for the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her preparation sessions for the film. She shared a picture recently of her practicing the cover drive shot.

The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu has been produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Besides this film, Taapsee will be seen in the films Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa. 

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKookie Gulati: I have worked at the stock market
Next articleNeetu would help Rishi Kapoor impress girls before they started dating!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
Read more
Sports

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
Read more
Sports

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates