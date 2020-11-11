Advtg.
Taapsee Pannu: Rashmi Rocket to be one of many firsts

By Glamsham Editorial
Taapsee Pannu: Rashmi Rocket to be one of many firsts
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu says her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket will be one of many firsts for her.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen on a racing track and is all set to run.

“Get set…..#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts!” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, Taapsee had shared the first look of the film. The actress had been preparing for the film for a while now, and she has currently started shooting for it. In the first look she shared on Instagram, Taapsee can be seen wearing blue athleisure. With her back towards the camera, she can be seen tying her hair while standing at the race track, all pumped up to start her run.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Previous articleHugh Grant says he has suffered from Covid-19

