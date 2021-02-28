ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu re-unites with Pavail Gulati

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated one year to the release of her film “Thappad” by announcing that she will once again be seen with her co-star Pavail Gulati in their upcoming film “Dobaaraa”.

In “Thappad”, Pavail played the role of Vikram Sabharwal, Taapsee’s onscreen husband.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, to share with her fans a picture from the sets of “Dobaaraa” and captioned it, “My last of the #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati

Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn’t lose the woman #DobaaraaA

P.S- let’s see in which parallel universe we were meant to be.”

“Dobaaraa” is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Khetarpal.

–IANS

ym/sdr/

Rakhi Sawant: There is no filter in my heart or mouth
Bipasha posts video from Maldives holiday
