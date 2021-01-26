ADVERTISEMENT
Taapsee Pannu shares process of making a 'random video'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared the step-by-step process of making a random video and it is hilarious.

In an Instagram clip, the actress is seen doing push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch.

“Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you. – Figure out a random activity like Push ups — remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength,” she captioned the clip.

She added: “Couple of push ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head. – Flip the head to make sure they know it’s you (coz it’s kinda regular to post other ppl’s videos on your timeline) — a couple of more push ups later realise this is not going anywhere.”

“Just get up pick up apna boria bistar and chalte bano. – And next time find a better activity to do.#RashmiRocket P.S- the song is totally @khamkhaphotoartist ‘#interpretation of this video,” she further wrote.

The actress was has been shooting in Ran nog Kutch for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. The film casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana.

–IANS

dc/vnc/

