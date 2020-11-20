Taapsee Pannu shares recipe to burn fat

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared the recipe to a drink that helps burn fat. She calls it her exotic sunset drink.

“My exotic sunset drink! Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger,” Taapsee wrote on Instagram.

“Turmeric and ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!” she added.

The actress has started shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing Taapsee’s husband in the film helmed by Akarsh Khurana.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba.

–IANS

