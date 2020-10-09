Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu snorkels 'the hell out the blues' in Maldives

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently vacationing in Maldives and, going by her Instagram post on Friday, she is having the time of her life snorkelling in the ocean.

“Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions,” captioned the actress.

Taapsee is on vacation with her sisters Shagun and Evania.

Advtg.

Earlier in the day, Taapsee had shared a photograph of her floating breakfast comprising eggs, avocados, mushrooms and good fats.

“While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally!

#Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #FloatingBreakfast,” wrote the actress.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTV couple Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma blessed with a baby boy
Next articleMaddam Sir’s Sanjay Batra: I enjoy challenging myself

Related Articles

News

Akshay replies to Taapsee's disappointment on 'Laxmmi Bomb' not opening in theatres

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday replied to a tweet by Taapsee Pannu, where the actress had expressed disappointment that his...
Read more
News

Taapsee Pannu 'disappointed' for not getting to watch 'Laxmmi Bomb' in theatres

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu on Friday tweeted to express disappointment that she will not be able to watch the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani...
Read more
News

Taapsee Pannu vacays in Maldives with sisters, shares pics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared pictures from her Maldives trip, with sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu. Taapsee took...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks