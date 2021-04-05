Taapsee Pannu starts ‘Shabaash Mithu’ shoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Taapsee Pannu took to her social media account today to share that she has begun shooting for ‘Shabaash Mithu’. Taapsee Pannu posted a picture in cricket-gear and captioned, “Let’s go…. Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue.”

Taapsee has been keeping her fans updated with her preparations for the film. She has been posting pictures of her training sessions. ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in ‘Looop Lapeta’, which is a Hindi remake of the German hit ‘Run Lola Run’, which also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. Besides this, the actress is also part of the film ‘Haseen Dilruba’ directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in ‘Rashmi Rocket’.