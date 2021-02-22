ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday began shooting for her forthcoming film Dobaaraa. The new age thriller film is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap, who has previously directed the actress in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan.

The actress tweeted about her association with the director, saying some collaborations deserve to be repeated.

“My #DobaaraaSeries. Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell…@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa,” Taapsee tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the film, Taapsee had recently shared: “This is going to be one of its kind thriller. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it. It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (of ATHENA) after badla so I know there are expectations riding on this.”

The film is being produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAbhishek Kapoor remembers 'crown jewel' Sushant as 'Kai Po Che' turns 8
Next articleNamit Das pens note about cobbler who trained him for ‘A Suitable Boy’ role
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Taapsee Pannu to star opposite Pratik Gandhi in ‘WOH LADKI HAI KAHAAN?’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films has announced its next film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?
Read more
News

Yashraj Mukhate: ‘Pawri’ video was spontaneous

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Yashraj Mukhate has been giving a musical twist to entertainment with his quirky creations such as 'Rasode main kaun tha', and his latest, 'Pawri ho rahi hai'
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

For Tahir Raj Bhasin getting six packs is all about commitment, consistency

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen flaunting a hunky frame opposite Taapsee Pannu, says the challenge to get a six-pack was all about commitment & consistency
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kriti Sanon wraps up schedule for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up shooting her portions for the upcoming action comedy Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar.Kriti...

Abhishek Kapoor remembers 'crown jewel' Sushant as 'Kai Po Che' turns...

Fatima Sana Shaikh wraps the schedule of next in Udaipur

Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'

Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Anek’ to release on Sep 17

Punit J. Pathak went on special diet, fitness regime to look...

Rajkummar Rao Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che

Rajkummar Rao misses Sushant Singh Rajput as ‘Kai Po Che’ turns...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021