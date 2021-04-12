Adv.
BollywoodNews

Taapsee Pannu starts week with cricket practice

Taapsee Pannu kickstarted her week on Monday with cricket practice for her upcoming film "Shabaash Mithu"

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Taapsee Pannu kickstarted her week on Monday with cricket practice for her upcoming film “Shabaash Mithu” . In her new Instagram image, the actress is seen practicing her batting skills on a cricket pitch. She is in full cricket gear, wearing a helmet, leg guards and gloves.

“Weekday has begun… #ShabaashMithu,” she wrote as the caption.

“Shabaash Mithu”, is based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Taapsee’s other upcoming films are “Haseen Dilruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Looop Lapeta”.

