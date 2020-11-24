Advtg.
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta'

By Glamsham Editorial
Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta' 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has started work on her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She tags the film as crazy fun and, going by her latest post, she looks forward to having a more relaxed schedule shooting for the film than the demanding regime of her other upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee posted an image on Instagram of Rashmi Rocket, where she plays an athlete. She had to undergo a strict fitness regime for the film and in the image she is seen running on a racing track.

“The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta,” Taapsee wrote as the caption.

Advtg.

Rashmi Rocket casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

Loop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, Run Lola Run.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVishal Bhardwaj, Vishal Dadlani collaborate on a 'relevant, necessary' song
Next articleSedition case: Kangana, Rangoli to report to Mumbai Police in Jan

Related Articles

News

Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious post about an emoji

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has posted a new picture but it is the caption that catches the attention.Taapsee posted a...
Read more
News

For Bollywood stars, unlock mode is holiday mode!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) After months of staying locked up at home and with the industry yet to fully open up, our stars...
Read more
News

Taapsee Pannu flaunts her 'battle scars' during Rashmi Rocket prep

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has been training hard for her upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket. On Saturday, the actress gave her...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta' 2

Jassie Gill: Music video culture helps Punjabi singers get film roles

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Simran SethiNew Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Popular singer-actor Jassie Gill feels the concept of music videos has helped Punjabi singers a lot in...
Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta' 3

Sharad Kelkar: Luck is in my favour right now

Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta' 3

Abhishek Bachchan: Kabaddi is a sport, can't be played well without...

Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta' 3

Kareena and Taimur try pottery in Dharamkot

Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta' 6

There's a certain calmness about Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Nayan Shukla

Taapsee Pannu starts working on 'Looop Lapeta' 3

'Aashram Chapter 2' reminded me why I love to act: Anupria...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks