ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu talks about donating platelets to elderly woman

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu donated platelets to an elderly woman, and Tillotama Shome on Friday tweeted praising her for the act. In reply, Taapsee tweeted later the same day to share a “big hug” in return.

“Least I could’ve done. Not everyone gets a chance to save someone’s life. Bigger than any other achievement for me. big hug n u keep spreading love like always,” wrote Taapsee.

Tillotama had earlier tweeted how her friend’s grandmother was in the need of platelets, and Taapsee reached out to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never worked or hung out with @taapsee but I was aware of how hard working she is!! I was however, unaware of how incredibly humane she is. Going beyond an RT to actually offering to donate her platelets. You are gold!! I wish you my best and admire your strength,” went Tillotama’s tweet earlier on Friday.

She had also mentioned in one of her tweets: “My friend’s grandma needed platelets and she offered to donate even though she doesn’t know me or my friend, that’s not humane? Anyway. Wishes for your good health, nothing is more precious.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta
Next articlePriyanka Chopra: Oscars, Baftas are amazing but not why I pick projects (IANS INTERVIEW)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘pitch set’ picture for ‘Shabaash Mithu’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Taapsee Pannu today post a picture from the set of her upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu'
Read more
News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is loving his stint as romantic hero

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to romance three top actresses on screen in the coming months -- Taapsee...
Read more
News

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, & the farmers who grow it

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Epic Games' new programme focuses on VFX professionals in India

Priyanka Chopra: Oscars, Baftas are amazing but not why I pick projects (IANS INTERVIEW)

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Samarth GoyalNew Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is understandably on cloud nine, with "The White Tiger" making an impact...

Taapsee Pannu talks about donating platelets to elderly woman

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu donated platelets to an elderly woman, and Tillotama Shome on Friday tweeted praising her for the act....

'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Gupta appears in the music video of Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele's new song "Kaise juda rahe", which...

Benedict Cumberbatch on starring in and producing 'The Mauritanian'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 26 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch, who produces and stars in the upcoming film, "The Mauritanian", says he picked up the book...

National shooting meet postponed due to rising Corona cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced that it has postponed next month's National Championships....
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates