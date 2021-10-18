Taapsee Pannu turns a start referee on tracks of 'Rashmi Rocket'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu has made a splash on OTT with her recent release titled ‘Rashmi Rocket’, the ripples of which are being felt. The film hailed as an agent of change in the mainstream Hindi cinema, tells the story of a national level athlete who finds herself drowning in public ire and social stigma after she’s ousted from the national team following the unfair practice of gender test.

The actress has once again left the audience swooning over her performance in the film.

And now, the actress seems to have gone a mile further, she stepped into the shoes of a start referee on the race track. In a fresh BTS video shared by Taapsee on her Instagram, we can see the actress stoking up the fire in her ‘Rashmi Rocket’ crew to run a decisive lap to glory. She captioned the IGTV video, “Crew’s athletic meet! If the film is about a sprinter how can the crew not race !!!! #RashmiRocket crew in action!”

The video features different departments of the crew split into two teams as the participants run to the finish line. The video showcases the preparation for the race where the crew members practice their sprinting skills to compete with each other, it then proceeds to show the countdown to the race and finally, we see the members of two teams competing against each other.

The video has a healthy mix of competitive spirit, humour and race track goof ups that bring a smile to the faces of the audience. It concludes with Taapsee felicitating the winners of the event.

–IANS

aa/kr