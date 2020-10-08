Advtg.
Taapsee Pannu vacays in Maldives with sisters, shares pics

By Glamsham Editorial
Taapsee Pannu in an instagram post
Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared pictures from her Maldives trip, with sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu.

Taapsee took to her verified Instagram account to stunning photographs of her “much-needed getaway”. She has flooded Instagram Stories with beautiful photographs from her vacation.

In one photo, posted on Thursday evening, Taapsee is seen relaxing on a hammock at the beach. “#My 2 favourite times of the day… dawn and dusk. And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it. #Maldives #Holiday,” captioned the actress.

The actress also shared a video on Instagram Story where she is seen making sand art designed as a fish on the beach, with sister Shagun

In another video, Taapsee’s sister Evania can be seen strolling on the beach with her feet dipped in water.

Taapsee will next be seen in the films “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.  –ians/abh/vnc

