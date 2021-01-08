Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu wants to be recruited by Avengers!

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Taapsee Pannu is testing if she has superpowers, because she wants to be part of the Avengers team! In a short clip she posted on Friday, the actress has revealed her process to do so.

In the video, she has her face downward looking at the camera, as she flicks her hair both ways.

“Testing if I am gifted with some super powers that Avengers can recruit me for,” she wrote with the clip on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Taapsee shared that she is gearing up for the final schedule of her film, “Rashmi Rocket”.

“Sun salutations Rashmi style. #RashmiRocket racing towards the final schedule,” she shared.

In “Rashmi Rocket”, she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. She will also be seen in “Looop Lapeta” and ” Haseen Dillruba”.  –ians/sug/vnc

