ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu's 'catch out' practice session

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse from her cricket practice for the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Taapsee posted a string of videos on Instagram Stories, where she is seen playing cricket.

“Practicing how to get catch out,” Taapsee wrote on one of the clips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taapsee is currently undergoing cricket training for her role as Mithali Raj.

She has a slew of films coming up including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDeepika Padukone spreads monochrome magic with new pic
Next articleAyushmann recalls falling for Tahira during class 12 boards
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Five-member panel set up to improve cricket in Kenya

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Nairobi, March 18 (IANS) A five-member normalisation committee, tasked to ensure smooth running of cricket activities in Kenya, was set up on Wednesday ahead...
Read more
Technology

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...
Read more
Sports

Kohli moves back into top-five of ICC T20I rankings

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli has moved back into the top five of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Five-member panel set up to improve cricket in Kenya

Arjun Mathur: Will never identify myself as a hero

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 17 (IANS) Life after an International Emmy nomination is good for Arjun Mathur. The actor announced his new series...

J.Lo had contemplated break-up with A-Rod for six months?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six month....

Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police station seeking action on FIR against Kangana

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Author Ashish Kaul, who has filed an FIR against actress Kangana Ranuat for violating copyright, on Wednesday sent a...

Mars water still trapped underground: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, March 17 (IANS) A significant portion of Mars' water, between 30 and 99 per cent, is trapped within minerals in the planet's...

Drugs for US older adults linked to falling risks

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) The percentage of adults, 65 and older, who were prescribed a 'fall- risk-increasing' drug climbed to 94 per...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates