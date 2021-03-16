ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu's new home ready for house warming

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Taapsee Pannu gave her fans a sneak peak of her house, in an post on Instagram on Monday.

The actress posted a picture of her living room that has vintage sofa sets and a wooden carved centre table. She struck a pose in a white lace saree, which she teamed with a red vintage blouse and silver bangles, against the backdrop. She tied her hair in a loose bun.

“Home: a place where friends meet , family gathers and love grows. House warming around the corner 🙂 #HappyHome #HappyFloor #ClickNLock #LessThanADay,” she posted.

The actress is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s “Dobaaraa”. The filmmaker and the actress were in the news recently for their houses being raided by the income tax department.

Taapsee has a big line-up ahead. She is part of “Haseen Dilruba”, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film.

She will also be seen in “Looop Lapeta”, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film “Run Lola Run”, besides the sports drama “Rashmi Rocket”. Her other upcoming film is “Shabaash Mithu”, a biopic on women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj.

–IANS

anj/vnc

