Taapsee reacts with 'disgust' as SC asks rape accused if he'll marry victim

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday reacted strongly to Supreme Court asking a rape accused if he is willing to marry his victim.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a 23-year-old man, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, whether he would marry the victim. The accused person is a government servant.

Reacting to the news piece on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu wrote: “Did someone ask the girl this question ? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment ? Plain simple DISGUST!”

Fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar, too, reacted to the news piece on Twitter. “I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice’. Whatsoever Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution?” he wrote.

Taapsee is currently shooting for her forthcoming film “Dobaaraa” directed by Anurag Kashyap, who has previously directed the actress in the 2018 film “Manmarziyaan”. The film reunites her with her “Thappad” co-actor Pavail Gulati.

–IANS

abh/vnc

