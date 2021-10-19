- Advertisement -

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known to lend her voice for the cause of women’s empowerment, has shared her thoughts on the importance of acknowledging the efforts of female changemakers.

The actress shared her thoughts in the foreword of the book titled “Changemakers”, written by Almas Virani and Sweta Somata. The book highlights the stories of 11 women who have been agents of change in India.

Talking about the book, which was launched here on Tuesday, Taapsee said: “I got to associate with the book through sheer luck. I was asked to write a foreword and I was so amazed to read the stories of these women who are mentioned here in the book.”

She added: “I think it’s the right time to acknowledge, it is because of women like these that we can actually see a better society from what we were in and we will continue to strive to make it even better. I really hope these stories can instill a certain kind of faith in change and confidence in all those others who are probably just a little short of making a big difference.”