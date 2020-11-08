Advtg.
Bollywood News

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu is preparing hard for her role in the movie, “Rashmi Rocket”.

On Sunday, she shared a few videos showing how intense exercises she has been practising for stronger legs.

“Just a few seconds before my ham became a dead ham,” she captioned one of the posts.

Advtg.

In another Instagram Story, she is looking fully exhausted.

“Please…bas hogya aaj ka (It’s enough for today),” she said in the clip.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.

Advtg.

Taapsee will also be seen in “Haseen Dillruba” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

–IANS

sim/vd

Advtg.
Previous articleKajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon
Next articleSRH more efficient at building their innings than DC

Related Articles

News

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Tuesday hinted at a theatrical release of the forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which has commenced shooting.The...
Read more
News

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he cannot wait to shoot for his upcoming project, Looop Lapeta, because the film...
Read more
News

UK's first female dhol player Parv Kaur wants Deepika, Taapsee or Anushka to play her in biopic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) A biopic is being planned on the life of Parv Kaur, the first female Indian origin dhol player in the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises 1

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been working really hard and lost track of day and night.Rakul made the confession on...
Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises 2

SRH more efficient at building their innings than DC

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises 3

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises 3

Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises 3

Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir tests negative for Covid-19

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks