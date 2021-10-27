HomeBollywoodNews

'Tadap' trailer featuring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria out Wednesday

The trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' is out Wednesday. This movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100'.

By Glamsham Bureau

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in Tadap poster _ pic courtesy instagram
'Tadap' is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100'. It is directed by Milan Luthria and it is a romantic action drama

‘Tadap’ is the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty.

Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria says: “‘Tadap’ is a dark love story, and an extremely unusual debut film. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria have author-backed roles. Their chemistry shines through in a story that has intense romance, action and soulful music. ‘Tadap’ is an eye opener and reflects the changing tastes of our audiences. Get ready for a thrilling ride.”

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While revealing more about the movie, Sajid adds: “It took a great deal of patience and determination to bring this gem of a film to audiences in the midst of a pandemic. Everything from the story, the performances, the chemistry between the lead pair and the music makes ‘Tadap’ a film that you don’t want to miss.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, ‘Tadap’ will hit cinemas on December 3.

Source@tarasutaria
