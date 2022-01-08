Tahir Raj Bhasin: Have gone out on a limb in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen'

- Advertisement -

Tahir Raj Bhasin awaits the release of his two digital projects ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ and ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’. He has gone out on a limb with these two projects to push himself as an actor.

Tahir says, “January is looking like a very special month for me and it’s a great start to 2022. I’m going to keenly observe the feedback that my performance in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi is going to trigger.

He adds: “I have gone out on a limb in these two projects to push myself as an actor. My only hope is that people get entertained watching these two projects because i have poured my heart and skill into them.”

The young actor is overwhelmed with the overflowing positive appreciation that he has been garnering for both these projects whose trailers dropped on the same day.

He says: “It is really rare and unique for any actor to have two trailer releases on the same day and I’m really happy that both these trailers are being loved by audiences. I didn’t expect this kind of over-pouring of love and conversation and I’m thoroughly enjoying this moment.”

Tahir, a rank outsider in Bollywood, is extremely pragmatic about the fact that he needs to deliver with every single project in an industry that’s ruthless towards outsiders with no Godfathers.

He says: “An actor like me chases versatility, thrives on experimenting with roles and genres and carefully tries to select fresh scripts to showcase my acting prowess. It is important that I constantly explore different new things because that is what will open several exciting doors for creative growth in the industry.”

“This has been my intention from my first film.”