Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he cannot wait to shoot for his upcoming project, Looop Lapeta, because the film has what he describes is an incredible script. He adds that he he lived with the story.

“I can’t wait to get started on the Looop Lapeta. It’s an incredible script and I’ve lived with the story as drafts have improved through the lockdown. I can see it being challenging and super fun to do. It is also very different from anything that I’ve explored before which only doubles the excitement!” Tahir said.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. He says having Taapsee as a co-actor will be brilliant.

“A lead pair in acting is a bit like a dance duet. The performance works if both dancers do. To have Taapsee is going to be brilliant and I hope the audience sees this chemistry. She has an incredibly charming energy and she is an outstanding, instinctive actor,” he said.

Tahir is excited about the industry restarting itself after over six months of total shut down due to the pandemic.

“The lockdown was a time to pause and reassess for everyone. Projects have had time for rewrites and improvements. People appreciate being at work and around friends more. It has changed our attitudes toward health and safety. To be back in the ring and a part of one of the first few projects to kickstart is a great feeling. It is simultaneously invigorating and a responsibility to set a sustainable work template,” he added.

