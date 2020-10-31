Advtg.
Bollywood News

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’

By Glamsham Editorial
Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’ 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he cannot wait to shoot for his upcoming project, Looop Lapeta, because the film has what he describes is an incredible script. He adds that he he lived with the story.

“I can’t wait to get started on the Looop Lapeta. It’s an incredible script and I’ve lived with the story as drafts have improved through the lockdown. I can see it being challenging and super fun to do. It is also very different from anything that I’ve explored before which only doubles the excitement!” Tahir said.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. He says having Taapsee as a co-actor will be brilliant.

Advtg.

“A lead pair in acting is a bit like a dance duet. The performance works if both dancers do. To have Taapsee is going to be brilliant and I hope the audience sees this chemistry. She has an incredibly charming energy and she is an outstanding, instinctive actor,” he said.

Tahir is excited about the industry restarting itself after over six months of total shut down due to the pandemic.

“The lockdown was a time to pause and reassess for everyone. Projects have had time for rewrites and improvements. People appreciate being at work and around friends more. It has changed our attitudes toward health and safety. To be back in the ring and a part of one of the first few projects to kickstart is a great feeling. It is simultaneously invigorating and a responsibility to set a sustainable work template,” he added.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHellraiser: Clive Barker joins as executive producer for upcoming HBO series
Next articleIPL: For Rajasthan Royals, catches win matches

Related Articles

News

UK's first female dhol player Parv Kaur wants Deepika, Taapsee or Anushka to play her in biopic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) A biopic is being planned on the life of Parv Kaur, the first female Indian origin dhol player in the...
Read more
News

When make-up burnt through Bhumi's skin during 'Saand Ki Aankh' shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) It was not at all easy for Bhumi Pednekar to play the role of older woman in the film, Saand...
Read more
News

Taapsee Pannu’s curly hair issues

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu is tired of straightening her curly locks for her upcoming film, Haseen Dillruba.On Saturday, the actress shared her...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Titans XI make record total in T20 cricket in India

IANS - 0
Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) Titans XI scored 264 for seven wickets, the highest T20 total on Indian soil, on way to beating...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Holder takes stumbling SRH to win, closer to qualification

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

We weren't brave enough with bat: Kohli after RCB loss

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’ 2

Ishan improving better with each game, says MI captain Pollard

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’ 3

Sean Connery, Original Bond and more (OBITUARY)

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Can’t wait to get started on ‘Looop Lapeta’ 4

RR look to continue charge for playoffs vs KKR (IPL Match...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks