Tahir Raj Bhasin is loving his stint as romantic hero

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to romance three top actresses on screen in the coming months — Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, Sonakshi Sinha in Bulbul Tarang and Sweta Tripathi in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Tahir says Taapsee was the first actress he has been paired opposite romantically. “She is incredibly strong-willed and an instinctive actor. Working with her was great fun. She’s also the first actress who I’ve paired opposite romantically. The style and chemistry our characters Satya and Savi in Looop Lapeta is truly cutting edge, and something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait for the audience’s reaction to them,” he said.

His film with Sonakshi, Shree Narayan Singh’s Bulbul Tarang, is said to be inspired by a true story.

“Sonakshi is so much at ease with her craft and has a riveting on-screen presence. While we’ve worked together in Force 2, Bulbul Tarang will be the first time I’m paired opposite her in a love story, and I’m excited about the super script, and about experimenting with the new romantic dynamic,” he said.

Regarding Shweta, Tahir said: “She has been a part of some epic films and digital series. She’s someone who really invests in her character and that’s all one wants from a co-star.”

He described his series with Shweta, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein”, as a suspense thriller with a love story at heart.

“We’re currently filming in MP and it’s been such a process of discovery as we explore the parts we’re playing, our chemistry and the cities we are shooting in,” Tahor added about the show.

Tahir has four back-to-back projects releasing this year including “83”, where he will play the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

“Back to back shoots are exhilarating. It’s been a tight schedule to keep but this has also been incredibly rewarding. After the quiet down time we’ve all had last year, I’m ecstatic to be on multiple shoots,” he said.

The actor added: “Being in the zone with consecutive scripts has increased the ability to immerse myself in characters and then swiftly adapt to demands of the mext new story. I’m also shuttling between films like ‘Looop Lapeta’ and ‘Bulbul Tarang’, while also shooting for the Netflix series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

