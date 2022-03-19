Tahir Raj Bhasin jets off for a ‘secret project’!

- Advertisement -

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is on a career high currently with three back-to-back successes in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (YKKA), Looop Lapeta and Ranjish Hi Sahi. His performance as the romantic lead in YKKA and Looop Lapeta has been lauded as one of the best acting pieces in the digital space in recent times!

Looks like Tahir has been quietly prepping for his next and he revealed on his social media profile that he is jet-setting off to start a ‘secret project’ that will be officially announced in the coming months!

Tahir uploaded an image of a script while being on a flight to an undisclosed shooting destination. He captioned the image, “New beginnings are always special. Starting something really really exciting! #SecretProject 😉 Watch this space! 💫”

An industry source says, “It is a very hush hush project that will be launched in a big way soon. So, it is possible that Tahir has been told not to disclose anything about it. Tahir has been on a purple patch of his career after three back-to-back hits and the kind of projects that are coming to him now are very exciting. They have scale and they are very disruptive in content. We hear that this will be mounted as one of the biggest projects in the digital space and Tahir plays the lead in it.”