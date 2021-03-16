Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein” in Madhya Pradesh and he says he loves the locations in the state that have been a revelation to him.

“Madhya Pradesh has been quite a revelation. Earlier this month, we were shooting in Omkareshwar, an extremely picturesque temple town two hours from Indore. The centuries-old alleys and temples that line the banks of the clear waters of the Narmada have uplifted the visual aesthetics of the world that the series Yeh Kaali Kaali aankhein is set in,” Tahir said.

Tahir shared that the crew is now in Bhopal and is shooting in real locations.

“This week we’ve moved our cavalcade of 200 crew members to Bhopal and I look forward to experiencing the Capital as we shoot here over the next week,” he said.

The actor said during the end of last year, most shoots were restricted to indoor studio set ups.

He said: “Being outdoors in this beautiful city of lakes, with its rich architectural heritage lining the streets, has been a delight and has brought the best out of me and the crew. I look forward to exploring the city sights as we shoot on my days off.”

Tahir has been paired opposite Shweta Tripathi in the series. He plays a die-hard romantic and is excited to be in a fresh pairing with the “Mirzapur” actress.

“Shweta Tripathi is a fabulous actor and a genuine person. I’ve really enjoyed creating scenes with her so far. She brings a definite authenticity to every role she plays, and it’s been fascinating working with that energy, and adding to it,” he said.

Tahir added: “The part I play in this series is of a die-hard romantic, passionately committed to the girl in his life. What the audience can expect is a cracking chemistry and a suspenseful story to keep them on the edge.”

–IANS

dc/vnc