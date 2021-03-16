ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein” in Madhya Pradesh and he says he loves the locations in the state that have been a revelation to him.

“Madhya Pradesh has been quite a revelation. Earlier this month, we were shooting in Omkareshwar, an extremely picturesque temple town two hours from Indore. The centuries-old alleys and temples that line the banks of the clear waters of the Narmada have uplifted the visual aesthetics of the world that the series Yeh Kaali Kaali aankhein is set in,” Tahir said.

Tahir shared that the crew is now in Bhopal and is shooting in real locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This week we’ve moved our cavalcade of 200 crew members to Bhopal and I look forward to experiencing the Capital as we shoot here over the next week,” he said.

The actor said during the end of last year, most shoots were restricted to indoor studio set ups.

He said: “Being outdoors in this beautiful city of lakes, with its rich architectural heritage lining the streets, has been a delight and has brought the best out of me and the crew. I look forward to exploring the city sights as we shoot on my days off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahir has been paired opposite Shweta Tripathi in the series. He plays a die-hard romantic and is excited to be in a fresh pairing with the “Mirzapur” actress.

“Shweta Tripathi is a fabulous actor and a genuine person. I’ve really enjoyed creating scenes with her so far. She brings a definite authenticity to every role she plays, and it’s been fascinating working with that energy, and adding to it,” he said.

Tahir added: “The part I play in this series is of a die-hard romantic, passionately committed to the girl in his life. What the audience can expect is a cracking chemistry and a suspenseful story to keep them on the edge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!
Next articleTanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Taapsee Pannu's new home ready for house warming

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Taapsee Pannu gave her fans a sneak peak of her house, in an post on Instagram on Monday.The...
Read more
News

Amrita Puri starts shooting for 'Four More Shots Please! 3'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Amrita Puri started the shoot of popular series Four More Shots Please! 3 from Saturday. She is glad...
Read more
News

Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'crazy week of celebration'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says it has been a "crazy week of celebration" for him, what with multiple projects...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture with six stars while picturising a song 'pyar ki Ganga bahe' on communal harmony

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates